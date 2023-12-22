BJP Criticises Siddaramaiah For Travelling In Private Jet Amid Drought Crisis

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 22 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Friday criticised the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for travelling in a private jet while the state is facing a drought-like situation.

“People of the state are under severe economic crisis due to the drought situation. Even six months after the Congress government came to power, not a single effort has been made to address the pothole issue,” BJP Karnataka wrote on X.

“But, there seems to be no end to the show-off of grandeur by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his close associate Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan,” the BJP said.

BJP said that the Chief Minister's enjoyment and fun while traveling on the private jet is all about mocking the poor people of the state.

“This video proves it,” the BJP said.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah travelled in a private jet to New Delhi with Minister for Housing B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan.

The video shows the Minister Zameer enjoying with the Chief Minister on a private jet while traveling to New Delhi. The video has gone viral on social media.

Zameer, while sharing the video, captioned it as,“happy moments spent with our proud leader CM Siddaramaiah.”

