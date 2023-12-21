Aliexpress Launches Payment With Uzcard And Humo Card For Clients From Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The company has also established direct delivery of goods from
China to speed up the issuance of orders, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
The payment function with Uzcard and Humo cards has become
available for all AliExpress users, Spot writes with reference to
the marketplace's press service.
The platform completed the process of connecting both national
payment systems of Uzbekistan to its system in December. People in
Uzbekistan will be able to make purchases with payments debited in
the national currency - soum.
In addition, AliExpress organized the delivery of orders from China
to Uzbekistan on direct flights. Thanks to this, the average time
to receive a parcel has been reduced to 14 days, the message notes.
In April of this year, AliExpress CIS recognized Uzum Market as
a local logistics partner. So, customers can select the Uzum pickup
point as the delivery address when placing an order.
