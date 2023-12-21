EAA, Partners To Support Over 233,000 Gaza Children, Youth

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, through its Al Fakhoora programme, and in collaboration with its partners, unveiled on Thursday in Education City unprecedented measures to address the dire crisis in Gaza.

EAA Foundation, under the initiative of EAA chairperson Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, in a concerted effort to find immediate and practical solutions for providing humanitarian support in the Gaza Strip, announced ground-breaking projects with a total value of QR33mn, encompassing immediate response aimed at supporting more than 233,000 children and youth affected by the ongoing conflict.

The press conference was attended by senior officials from various local and international organisations and institutions, including Khalifa Jassim al-Kuwari, director general of the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD); Yousef Ahmed al-Kuwari, CEO of Qatar Charity (QC); Fahad al-Sulaiti, CEO of the EAA Foundation; Faisal Mohammed al-Emadi, acting secretary-general of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS); Mohammed bin Yaqoub al-Ali, assistant director general of the General Endowments Department; Hamad al-Hajri, head of Student Services at the University of Doha for Science and Technology; Maryam Farooqi, senior Gulf advisor at Save the Children; Dominic Allen, UNFPA representative for the State of Palestine; and Marc Rubin, Unicef deputy regional director.

EAA foundation and its partners will respond urgently to the critical needs in Gaza, providing several initiatives, mental health and psychosocial support to crisis-affected children. These include adolescents and those supporting them, providing hot meals for out-of-school children, and delivering essential hygiene and menstrual health kits for girls and women.

With a primary focus on rebuilding hope through education, EAA Foundation plans to grant 100 scholarships to Palestinian children and youth in Qatar, strategically focusing on vital fields like medicine and engineering, which are essential for Gaza's recovery.

With collective action at the core of the EAA Foundation's efforts in Gaza, the initiative will address Gaza's complex challenges through innovative partnerships.

This impactful package is set to be delivered with the support of the QFFD, the General Directorate of Endowments (Awqaf), the EAA Foundation and its partners, Unicef, UNFPA, Save The Children, the University of Doha for Science and Technology, and a joint initiative between QRCS and QC.

The immediate initiatives include the following:

Mental health and psychosocial support in the Gaza Strip

Recognising the critical importance of mental health, the EAA Foundation is partnering with Unicef to offer services to 51,000 individuals, including 35,000 children, 15,000 caregivers, and 1,000 frontline workers. This initiative aims to safeguard the mental well-being of those affected by the crisis.

Meals for displaced children in the Gaza Strip

In initiatives specialised in providing urgent relief by providing meals to 150,000 children and their families in the Gaza Strip, EAA Foundation will partner with QC and QRCS, as this initiative will ensure that children and their families receive daily meals for 30 days.

Psychosocial support/recreational activities

EAA Foundation is partnering Save the Children International to distribute recreational and winterisation kits, in addition to safe learning spaces for 8,000 children and 6,230 care givers to help out of school children affected by the conflict resume their education.

Scholarships for Palestinian children and youth in Qatar

To ensure the continuity of quality education for affected young people, the EAA Foundation is providing 100 scholarships, to Palestinian children and youth in Qatar. Partnering with esteemed institutions such as the University of Doha for Science and Technology, these scholarships emphasise majors crucial for the future – Medicine, Nursing, IT, and Engineering.

Health and hygiene kits for women and girls

EAA Foundation, securing funding from UNFPA, will distribute 15,000 health and menstrual hygiene kits in the Gaza Strip. Additionally, 3,000 youth (aged 15-29) will be engaged in designing and implementing community initiatives targeting vulnerable internally displaced persons (IDPs) both in and outside of shelters.

In a press statement, al- Sulaiti said:“Education Above All Foundation, through its Al Fakhoora programme, remains steadfast in its dedication to providing unwavering support to those affected by the crisis in Gaza. Through collaborative efforts and innovative interventions, the EAA Foundation is committed to rebuilding lives and fostering hope in the hearts of those who need it the most.

“We call for an immediate ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access, and accountability for attacks on educational institutions and UN facilities in Gaza.”

