Fifth Third's 2022 Sustainability Report Earns Four Marcom Awards

(MENAFN- 3BL) CINCINNATI, December 21, 2023 /3BL/ – Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today announced its 2022 Sustainability Report, published in June 2023, has earned four 2023 MarCom Awards. The 2022 Report won platinum awards, the highest honor possible, in three categories: Annual Reports (Corporate Social Responsibility), Annual Reports (Overall Design) and Annual Reports (Interior Design). The report also was recognized with an Honorable Mention for its cover design.

“Delivering on our sustainability strategy, priorities and commitments is key to our ability to continue generating long-term value to our stakeholders while building strong human relationships and connections with the community we serve,” said Kala Gibson, chief corporate responsibility officer, Fifth Third Bank.“I thank and congratulate our team, especially those in the Corporate Responsibility Office, Marketing, and Communications departments, who produce our report and move our commitment to corporate sustainability forward.”

Fifth Third's 2022 Sustainability Report featured key actions and progress reports within the Company's five Board-approved sustainability priorities: keep the customer at the center, build strong communities, deliver on commitments to employees, promote inclusion and address climate change to create a more inclusive and sustainable world.

The MarCom Awards is an annual, international competition that honors excellence in marketing and communication. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world. Each year, about 6,500 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries. MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals .

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation's highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at . Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

# # #