Azerbaijani State Service For Property Issues Increases Payments To Budget

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The State
Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of
Azerbaijan transferred 139.2 million manat ($81.88 million) to the
state budget from January through November this year, Trend reports, referring to the State Service
for Property Issues.
This is a 25.75 percent increase over the same period last year,
according to service data.
Privatization obtained 110 million manat ($64.7 million) of the
11-month payment, while rent secured 29.2 million manat ($17.1
million). This is a 26.2 percent and 27 percent increase over the
same period last year.
During the reporting period, the service held 49 privatization
auctions (8.6 percent fewer than in the previous year). These
auctions resulted in the privatization of holdings in 9 joint stock
companies (less than 43.75 percent), 14 small state firms (more
than 7.7 percent), 3 building projects (more than 50 percent), and
488 cars (less than 9.3 percent). In order to engage in auctions
via the E-Auction, 301 electronic orders were received (by 16.6
percent less) and 61 internet connections were made (by 37.8
percent less).
In the previous 11 months, 3,177 new rental agreements were
signed (13 percent fewer). There were 758 non-residential premises
(3.9 percent less) and 2,419 land parcels (15.5 percent less).
