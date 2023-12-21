Orders.Exchange (RDEX) , A Bitcoin Layer 1 Based DEX, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will list Orders (RDEX) on 21st December, 2023, at 14:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the RDEX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 21st December, 2023, at 14:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone.







What is RDEX and Orders?

Orders is the first decentralized exchange (DEX) with orderbooks that fully operates on the Bitcoin network. It harnesses the full potential of Bitcoin's Layer 1 capabilities, powered by a combination of Ordinals protocol, PSBT technology, Bitcoin scripts, and the revolutionary Nostr protocol.

RDEX is the native token of Orders. It is created to reward early users of Orders and to incentivize users who provide liquidity, and it has no Initial Exchange Offering (IEO), no private sale, and is distributed for free (users only need to pay the necessary miner fees).

Orders boasts several firsts: it's the first complete, decentralized trading system built entirely on the Bitcoin Layer 1 network, the first decentralized liquidity pool solution on the same network, and the first functional BRC-20 token. Additionally, it has independently developed the NIP-100 protocol, which allows users' orders to circulate, be displayed, and executed across different DEXes.

Future Development of RDEX

In the first quarter of 2024, Orders is set to introduce a series of Layer 2 solutions. These are aimed at addressing the challenges of high network fees and congestion often experienced by the Bitcoin network during peak times. The solutions will include Layer 2 BRC-20 transactions and cross-chain bridges. This development is expected to significantly enhance transaction efficiency and overall network performance.

Repurchase

The transaction fees generated by BID orders will be used to repurchase RDEX listed on Orders at a frequency of once every 48 blocks and burned.

Platform Service Fees

RDEX may be used to pay platform service fees (currently under technical investigation).

Fee Rate Discounts

Holding RDEX might offer fee rate discounts (currently under technical investigation).

Tokenomic

Total Supply of RDEX: 100,000,000 (100 million) tokens

Token Standard: BRC-20

Distribution:

– 45%: Liquidity & Liquidity Rewards

– 40%: Rewards to Early Users and Promoters

– 10%: Rewards to Early Contributors

– 4%: CEX listings since December 2023.

– 1%: Injected into the platform's initial liquidity pool

