US embassy monitoring of rallies in Australia supporting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

(MENAFN) In a noteworthy revelation, declassified documents obtained through a freedom of information request shed light on the extent of United States embassy monitoring of rallies in Australia supporting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The Guardian reported on Tuesday that the United States State Department released relevant files to Italian investigative journalist Stefania Maurizi, who subsequently shared them with Guardian Australia.



The declassified documents offer insights into the United States embassy in Canberra's response to events in 2010 when WikiLeaks published classified materials alleging American war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan. These materials were provided to Assange by United States Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning. According to the records, the embassy's regional security office (RSO) closely monitored rallies in support of Assange held across Australia following the publication of these revelations, reporting its findings to Washington through diplomatic channels.



One cable, dated December 17, 2010, highlighted that the demonstrations were generally peaceful and attended by a few hundred individuals. The embassy's RSO noted the absence of significant anti-American sentiment at these events. The cable specifically mentioned a recent demonstration in Canberra's central business district, where WikiLeaks supporters refrained from marching to the United States Embassy or expressing hostility toward other American interests.



Despite the generally peaceful nature of the rallies, the same declassified file warned of Assange's increasing sympathy in Australia, particularly among leftist circles. The embassy's communication to Washington emphasized that the Australian media continued to extensively cover the leaked cables, describing the reporting as "sensationalist."



This revelation raises questions about the extent of United States surveillance and its focus on dissenting voices and public expressions of support for individuals like Assange. As discussions around press freedom and government surveillance persist, the declassified documents provide a glimpse into the dynamics between the United States government and its allies during a period of heightened scrutiny sparked by WikiLeaks' disclosures of classified information.



