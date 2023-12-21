Global community grapples with finding new avenues of financial support for Ukraine

(MENAFN) As the international community grapples with finding new avenues of financial support for Ukraine, a proposal to seize frozen Russian assets is causing divisions among European Union (EU) member states. According to the Financial Times, not all European Union nations are in favor of the initiative, with France, Germany, and Italy reportedly expressing "extreme caution."



The proposal, gaining traction among G7 states, has become a focal point as the United States and European Union struggle to secure a fresh financial aid package for Kiev.



The hesitation among some European Union members is attributed to concerns over possible retaliation from Moscow if its frozen assets are seized, the Financial Times reported. Last year, approximately EUR260 billion (USD285 billion) of Moscow's central bank assets were immobilized in G7 countries, the EU, and Australia, as detailed in a European Commission document. Notably, about EUR210 billion (USD230 billion) of Russia's reserves are held in the European Union, with Belgium accounting for EUR191 billion and France for EUR19 billion.



Switzerland holds about EUR7.8 billion, while the United States holds USD5 billion.



The Financial Times highlights that some European Union officials believe the European Union has more at stake in potential retaliation due to holding the majority of Moscow's assets compared to the United States. The article underscores the significance of the proposed asset seizure, noting that it could "cross a line" by signaling to countries like China and Saudi Arabia that sovereign assets held in Western currencies may not be secure. China's foreign reserves exceed USD3 trillion, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, and Saudi Arabia has over USD410 billion, as reported by the country's financial portal Argaam.



In a notable shift, the Financial Times reported that the United States, which has not publicly endorsed asset confiscation, has privately taken a tougher stance in recent weeks. The United States has reportedly conveyed to G7 members that there is a "route" to make the seizure of Moscow's assets "consistent with international law" to fund Ukraine. This development adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing discussions surrounding financial support for Ukraine, highlighting the delicate geopolitical balance and potential repercussions associated with such a significant economic move.



