Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Sworn In As Kuwait's New Emir

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KUWAIT CITY, Dec 21 (NNN-KUNA) – Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, officially assumed the role of Emir of Kuwait yesterday, taking an oath before the Kuwaiti National Assembly.

He succeeds the late Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away at the age of 86, on Dec 16. Sheikh Mishal is the 17th ruler of the oil-rich Gulf state.

In his speech to parliament, Sheikh Mishal emphasised“the importance of accountability within the framework of the law” for actions that neglect the interests of the citizens.

During the speech, the 83-year-old Emir also urged a review of the current situation, in terms of security, economy, and living standards, and reaffirmed his commitment to the Gulf and international cooperation.

According to Kuwait's constitution, the Emir must take the oath before parliament, before assuming his powers.– NNN-KUNA

