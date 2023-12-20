Afghan Acting FM Stresses Need For Enhancing Good Relations With World Community

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Dec 21 (IANS) Afghan acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi has stressed enhancing good relations with the world community in a meeting with Robert Chatterton Dickson, Charge d'affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan, the media reported.

The Afghan caretaker government's top diplomat, according to the media on Wednesday, asserted in the meeting held here in Kabul that his country wants to bolster good relations with neighbouring countries, the region and the world at large, Xinhua news agency reported.

Muttaqi also noted that Afghanistan was open to interaction with every country and urged for increasing trade between Afghanistan and Britain, saying the situation is conducive to the development of economic and political relations as well as humanitarian assistance.

The Charge d'affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan currently based in Doha expressed his support for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, and condemned violence for political purposes, the state-run Bakhtar news agency added.

--IANS

int/khz