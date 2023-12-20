Milan Institute Raises Funds For Children's Miracle Network In 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Milan Institute - Bakersfield held a fundraiser to raise funds to benefit sick and injured children at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

BAKERSFIELD, CA, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Milan Institute believes in the mission of Children's Miracle Network, and was pleased to have an opportunity to raise funds to support Lauren's Small Children's Center , a Children's Miracle Network hospital in Bakersfield, Ca., this past year.In July 2023, Milan Institute participated in radio station KUZZ's annual Children's Miracle Network Radio-a-Thon. Milan Institute was the text sponsor for the Radio-a-Thon, a sponsorship which makes it possible for the radio station to have the event for one whole day. Since this type of sponsorship fee does not go directly to benefit CMN hospitals, Milan Institute decided to hold an additional fundraiser to raise funds which would go to benefit the sick and injured children at local Children's Miracle Network hospital, Lauren's Small Children's Center.On 7/17/23, Milan Institute - Bakersfield held a highly anticipated one-day fundraiser. All proceeds from services performed at the student salon and massage spa that day were donated to directly benefit CMN hospitals. The student salon and massage spa, located at 2822 F street, Suite E, Bakersfield, CA, offers hair, skin, nail, and massage services.In the weeks leading up to the one-day fundraiser event, Milan Institute students and staff raised additional funds by selling balloon paper icons. This creative initiative not only serves as a fundraiser but also inspires guests to schedule appointments for the event day.A few months after the July fundraiser, local news station KGET - 17 invited Milan Institute - Bakersfield Campus Director Melissa Martinez, Milan Institute education leader Marie Briseno, and Lauren's Small Children's Center Director Susan Hopkins to come to the studio for a live TV interview. Milan Institute's Melissa Martinez was proud to announce the success of the Bakersfield campus' July 2023 fundraiser, and discuss why the cause is so important to the Milan Institute community.Martinez explained,“Supporting Lauren's Small Children's Center holds profound importance to Milan Institute because these are children within our community who are in need of assistance. In an ideal childhood, the greatest dilemma should be choosing between playing basketball or swinging on the swings at recess. Sadly, the children at Lauren Small Children's Center face the challenges of illness and daily limitations. Our commitment to raising funds is driven by the desire to provide some solace to the children and their families, aiming to make their day a bit brighter amidst the difficulties they endure.”To watch a video of the entire interview, go to .Milan Institute believes in CMN's mission to save and improve the lives of children in our communities, and Milan Institute has been a supporter of Children's Miracle Network for nearly 10 years. Milan Institute - Bakersfield has been actively engaged in the Children's Miracle Network campaign supporting Lauren's Small Children Center since 2014.Milan Institute strives to provide students with more than just an education, and a core facet of Milan Institute's mission is to cultivate leaders in our community. Events like these play a crucial role in instilling the passion to give back, fostering a spirit of generosity that will hopefully inspire students to continue making positive contributions in the future.To learn more about Milan Institute, visit . To schedule a tour, speak to an admissions representative, or begin the enrollment process for a career training program, visit /book-tour/ .About Milan Institute and Milan Institute of Cosmetology:Depending on location, Milan Institute and Milan Institute of Cosmetology teach Cosmetology, Advanced Cosmetology, Esthetician, Advanced Esthetician, Barbering, Manicurist/Nail Technology, Massage Therapy, Medical Assisting, Administrative Medical Assistant, and Dental Assistant programs.Milan Institute was founded in 1985 by the Yasuda family and has successfully graduated over 50,000 students. Today, Milan Institute is still family-owned, and remains focused on our students and their success. Our mission is to meet the needs of students and employers by offering quality, short-term educational programs in career fields with solid growth potential. Milan Institute is accredited by the Council on Occupational Education and Milan Institute of Cosmetology is accredited by the National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts & Sciences. Milan Institute and Milan Institute of Cosmetology have 13 campus locations in California, Nevada, and Texas. To schedule a career planning session or to learn more about hiring our graduates, visit or call 1-888-207-9460.

Sheila Lawrence, Senior Marketing Manager

Milan Institute and Milan Institute of Cosmetology

+1 915-213-0470

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Other