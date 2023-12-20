ACCESSWIRE Shares 3 SEO Metrics Brands Should Pay Attention To

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE, a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, understands a shared goal among companies of all sizes and industries is improving search engine optimization (SEO) performance.

That's because SEO plays such a crucial role in a company's online success and overall visibility.

While there are several ways for brands to improve their rankings, a great, yet often overlooked marketing tool to use is press release distribution.

"Consistently including relevant keywords and phrases into press release campaigns is an excellent way for brands to steadily improve rankings, increase website traffic, and build brand awareness," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

In order for companies to improve their SEO performance, they need to first keep track of key metrics.

ACCESSWIRE suggests brands pay attention to the following:

Organic traffic - This traffic is from unpaid sources. Visitors that organically land on content are actively seeking information which makes it a high-quality source. According to a Forbes article, in 2022, organic clicks accounted for 45.1% of all search result clicks.

Time on page - Algorithms assume that the longer a user spends on the page, the more relevant and engaging it is. This metric is especially important for companies that also house their press release content on their website.

Domain authority - This metric was developed by Moz to measure the likelihood of a website ranking in search engine results pages (SERPs). Companies can positively influence their domain authority by distributing a steady cadence of online press release content for their target audiences.

