Innoenergy Once Again Partners With Hivebrite To Enhance And Enrich Its Virtual Entrepreneurship Competition

Established in 2010, InnoEnergy strives to build sustainable, commercially viable, and highly competitive energy solutions.

InnoEnergy can build on and leverage its community to increase the impact and reach of future competition editions.

Driving green energy innovation

The Battle of Green Talent is a virtual entrepreneurship competition organized by InnoEnergy.

The annual initiative offers a unique experience where entrepreneurs pitch green ideas, form student teams to create detailed business plans, and compete for investor attention. Investors also vie to build the most impressive investment portfolio.

Spotting an opportunity to drive even more value for competitors, InnoEnergy teamed up with Hivebrite to create an online community to enhance participant involvement and facilitate meaningful connections.

Enhancing connections and collaborations

With Hivebrite, InnoEnergy offers an exclusive branded space for its participants to connect.

Members can create profiles detailing demographics, expertise, and interests.

Participants can search the interactive directory to get a glimpse of the competition and connect with people of interest before, during, and after the contest.

Team members can collectively collaborate on their business plan in the project section of the community. Investors can view plans, share advice, and ask questions before the team finalizes their strategy.

Increasing impact and reach of future competitions

The individuals behind the community guide teams through the process using Hivebrite's survey tool to deploy a checklist to ensure that teams complete all critical steps. The survey tool is also used to keep a pulse on members' community experience and identify improvement opportunities.