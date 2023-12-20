China's central bank to retain pivotal lending rates

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, in a move that resonated with prevailing market forecasts, China's central bank, the People's Bank of China, opted to retain its pivotal lending rates. Last week's decision by the central bank to establish its medium-term interest rate had already kindled anticipations among experts and market participants that further monetary relaxation measures would be rolled out in the upcoming year. Specifically, the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) remains anchored at 3.45 percent, while the corresponding five-year rate stands firm at 4.2 percent.



A recent Reuters survey encapsulated the sentiments of 28 financial analysts, all of whom unanimously predicted a static stance on both the one-year and five-year lending rates. Delving deeper into the financial intricacies of China, it becomes evident that the majority of its novel and pre-existing loans pivot around the one-year loan interest rate. Conversely, the trajectory of the five-year rate wields influence over the pricing dynamics of mortgages. Reflecting upon the nation's monetary policy maneuvers, it's noteworthy that last August witnessed China diminishing its benchmark one-year lending rate. However, it managed to catch many off-guard by maintaining the five-year interest rate at its current threshold.



In the context of the ongoing fiscal year, there's been a discernible reduction in both the one-year and five-year pivotal interest rates by 20 and 10 basis points, respectively. Providing a backdrop to these decisions, China's paramount leaders have articulated their commitment to fostering a supportive monetary environment in successive economic policy dialogues. Anticipations are rife among economists, who foresee this commitment materializing into measured policy interest rate reductions for the People's Bank of China as 2024 unfolds, complemented by a potential recalibration of the banks' mandatory reserve ratio.

