Türkiye Nabs Administrative Head Of Daesh Terrorist Group Operating In Syria

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ANKARA, Dec 20 (NNN-TRT) – Turkish intelligence detained the administrative and financial head of the Daesh terrorist group operating in Syria, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported yesterday.

The Daesh suspect, Huzeyfe Al Muri, codenamed Eyyup, was caught in Türkiye's southern province of Mersin, Anadolu quoted anonymous security sources as saying.

The Turkish security forces seized 28,800 U.S. dollars, 14,950 euros (16,405 U.S. dollars), 31,800 Turkish liras (1,093 U.S. dollars), and many digital materials of the terrorist group during the raid. Turkish authorities also detected mobile applications used by the Daesh for money transfers, according to Anadolu.

In his testimony, Huzeyfe Al Muri gave detailed information about the process of joining the terror group, his activities in Syria and Türkiye, the Daesh members he was in contact with, and his money transfers, the news agency reported.

The Turkish government designated the Daesh a terrorist organisation in 2013, blaming it for a spate of deadly attacks in the country since 2015.

Türkiye's southern border with Syria has been a major crossing point for Syrians and foreign fighters, since a civil war broke out in the Arab country in 2011.– NNN-TRT

