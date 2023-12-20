I-T Raids At TMC Legislator's Residence And Offices

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 20 (IANS) Different teams of Income Tax department heavily escorted by the armed personnel of the central armed police forces were on Wednesday conducting raid and search operation at the residence and offices of Trinamool Congress legislator Bayron Biswas.

Biswas was elected as the Left Front- supported Congress candidate in the by-elections for the Sagardighi Assembly constituency last year. However, within a couple of months of his victory he joined the ruling Trinamool Congress in presence of TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

According to sources aware of the development, the teams of the Income Tax department as well as their escorting central armed forces personnel reached Murshidabad on Tuesday night only.

However, on Wednesday, the central armed forces personnel first totally cordoned off the different premises owned by the Biswas, including his residence, his 'bidi' factory and warehouse, private school and nursing home, owned by him.

Besides conducting raids and search operations, the Income Tax officials have also started questioning those who are responsible for supervising the different businesses owned by Biswas.

As per the latest information available, the raid and search operations are expected to be continued for an indefinite period. Presently none is allowed to enter the premises or leave.

Sources said the Income Tax department sleuths were reportedly probing on some additional businesses that the turncoat ruling party MLA might also be associated with in addition to those which are in the know of the department.

The Income Tax department, sources said, are also corroborating their own records on this count with that mentioned by Biswas in the affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India before the Sagardighi bypoll last year.

At the time the report was filed, there was neither any reaction from Biswas nor any of the Trinamool Congress leaders in the matter.

