Dialogue Between Different Political Spectrums Is Essential Feature Of 'New Republic': Al-Sisi

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has expressed his appreciation for the political performance of the candidates who ran in the 2024 presidential elections in a way that enriches pluralism and diversity in the Egyptian political and democratic scene.

He highlighted that the real success of Egypt is shown in the unprecedented high level of participation of citizens in the elections, reflecting the great awareness of the Egyptian people of their national responsibility.

This was during a reception by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, at the presidential palace, of the candidates who ran in the 2024 presidential elections: Republican People's Party Chairperson Hazem Omar, Social Democratic Party President Farid Zahran, and Wafd Party Chairperson Abdel Sindh Yamama, with the presence of President Al-Sisi's campaign chief, Counselor Mahmoud Fawzi.

Presidential Spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy said that in the meeting, President Al-Sisi welcomed the candidates, and the heads of the political parties presented their views on how to enhance national development efforts in the next phase.

They confirmed that they will continue to work for the interest of Egypt and its citizens.

President Al-Sisi, for his part, appreciated the ideas put forward; stressing that dialogue between the various political groups in society is an essential component of the development of society and a fundamental feature of the New Republic.

The presidential candidates, for their part, were eager to congratulate President Al-Sisi, praising the success of the electoral process and the huge turnout of citizens to participate in the elections in line with the supreme national interest.

They also expressed their sincere wishes for President Al-Sisi to achieve the interests of the country, which is the ultimate goal of all national political factions, especially at this critical time when the region is facing serious challenges.

Meanwhile, President Al-Sisi received, on Tuesday, Greece's Defence Minister Nikolaos Dendias, with the presence of General Mohamed Zaki, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of Defense and Military Production, and the Greek ambassador in Cairo.

The Greek Minister conveyed the congratulations of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the occasion of the re-election of President Sisi, pointing out that the results of the presidential elections confirmed the confidence of the Egyptian people in his leadership.

The Greek Minister also praised the positive role of Egypt and its impact on its regional environment in the Middle East and the Mediterranean region, praising the ongoing cooperation between Egypt and Greece, both at the bilateral level and through the mechanism of tripartite cooperation with Cyprus.

The President expressed Egypt's pride in the special and historical relations between the two countries, stressing his keenness to maintain the active nature of developing relations to serve the interests of the people of the two countries and to strengthen the areas of cooperation at all levels.

“The meeting discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, especially in the field of defense and military cooperation,” the spokesperson added.

The meeting also touched on the regional situation, particularly in the Palestinian territories, where the President reviewed Egyptian efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and unimpeded access to humanitarian aid.

Al-Sisi stressed the importance of protecting the people of the Strip from the tragic humanitarian situation they are suffering from.

He affirmed the Egyptian government and people's continued provision of relief assistance to the Palestinian people in the sector, in addition to the coordination and delivery of assistance provided by the international community, and the need to intensify international efforts to implement the resolutions of the Security Council and the United Nations General Assembly.

The two sides agreed on the seriousness of the situation and the need to calm down and seek political solutions to the current crisis, to preserve the security and stability of the region, which is experiencing increasing danger.