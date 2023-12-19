UK Intelligence Analyzes Ukraine's Success In Intercepting Kinzhal Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has succeeded in intercepting Russia's Kinzhal missiles, which the Russians call "super weapons".

The UK Ministry of Defence said this in an intelligence update posted on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that on 14 December 2023, the Russian Air Force highly likely carried out the first use of a AS-24 KILLJOY [Kinzhal] air launched ballistic missile since August 2023. Russia launched at least one missile into central Ukraine, likely targeting a military airfield.

Missile intercepted over Kropyvnytskyi district

“One of the six 'super weapons' President Putin announced in 2018, KILLJOY has been ear-marked to play a major role in Russia's future military doctrine. In the Ukraine war, Russia has reserved the weapon for what it perceives as high value, well defended targets,” the report say.

According to the UK intelligence, Kinzhal has almost certainly had a mixed combat debut.“Many of its launches have likely missed their intended targets, while Ukraine has also succeeded in intercepting attacks by this supposedly 'undefeatable' system,” the report says.

