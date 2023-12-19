Wtfast And Mercku Release Integrated Gaming Router

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WTFAST AND MERCKU PARTNER TO ELEVATE CONNECTIVITY FOR GAMERS WITH NATIVE GPN INTEGRATION ON MERCKU MESH WI-FI SYSTEMS

- Rob Bartlett, CEO and Co-Founder, WTFastKELOWNA, BC, CANADA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- WTFast and Mercku are excited to announce the release of the WTFast x Mercku Gaming Router, an advancement in the gaming industry. This router integrates WTFast's advanced Gamers Private Network (GPN) with Mercku's innovative M6a Plus Mesh Wi-Fi system. Designed by a Red Dot award-winning product team, the M6a Plus Series Routers are built with a vision to provide a future-proof platform for deploying advanced services and applications, enabling more households to enjoy innovative 3rd party integrations worldwide.For the first time, this unique collaboration extends the benefits of WTFast's technology to gamers on a variety of platforms, including consoles and mobile devices. The router is now specifically engineered to optimize gaming experiences not only on PCs but also on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and mobile devices running iOS and Android. This broadened accessibility ensures reduced latency, lower ping, and minimal packet loss for a diverse range of gaming systems, providing a seamless and superior online gaming experience for gamers across multiple platforms.Available now at a special introductory price, the WTFast x Mercku Gaming Router is designed for gamers seeking a significant edge in their online gaming experience. The package includes the Mercku M6a Plus WiFi 6 Mesh Router and a 12-month WTFast Premium GPN Subscription - for $100 discount. With its powerful features and award-winning design, the router is not just a tool for high-performance gaming but also a statement piece that blends seamlessly into any home decor. Gamers can now purchase this bundle at Mercku's online store and embark on an unparalleled gaming journey.Anticipating the Future: WTFast x Mercku M6s Router IntegrationWTFast is excited to pre-announce its upcoming collaboration with Mercku on their next-generation M6s AX3000 Mesh Wi-Fi System, set to redefine connectivity standards. The M6s, with its advanced AX3000 Wi-Fi, promises to deliver lightning-fast 3 Gigabit speeds, ensuring a seamless gaming experience. This router not only offers extensive coverage of up to 3,000 sq. ft but also features the M6s Nano - one of the smallest mesh nodes available, supporting EasyMesh for flexible network expansion.Additionally, with Mercku's dedicated app, users gain complete control over their network, from setting parental controls to running speed tests. The specific date for this exciting integration, which will further enhance gaming performance through WTFast's specialized network optimization, will be announced soon.How Does Gamers Private Network (GPN) Work?According to WTFast, Internet infrastructure treats game traffic the same way as all other data. This is where WTFast takes the opposite approach, focusing on the game data first and optimizing a gamers game connection through an intelligent server network to route their game data. WTFast's GPN (Gamers Private Network) fundamentally differs from any other type of network solution. At the user level down to Network and Transport (Middle Mile) in the OSI layer, WTFast ensures optimal routing and latency reduction, providing users with a better online gaming experience, reduced latency, lower ping, and far fewer lost packets.Reducing Network Latency for Ultimate Gaming PerformanceOne of the primary features of the WTFast client integration in Mercku's M6a Routers is its ability to significantly reduce network latency, ensuring that gamers experience a minimal delay during their online gameplay. By leveraging the advanced optimization technology provided by WTFAST, the router minimizes the time it takes for data packets to travel between the gaming device and the game server, which results in faster response times and a smoother gaming experience overall.Prioritizing Gaming Traffic and Minimizing CongestionWTFast solution incorporates intelligent network prioritization mechanisms that allow gamers to enjoy uninterrupted gameplay even in congested network environments. Using WTFast integration, Mercku routers can identify gaming traffic and assign it the highest priority, ensuring that it receives preferential treatment over other types of network traffic. This prioritization reduces the chances of experiencing lag, packet loss, or interruptions, providing gamers with a competitive edge during crucial moments.Constant Monitoring for Optimal PerformanceWTFast's Quality-of-Service (QoS) suite comes equipped with a comprehensive network of traffic monitoring capabilities, enabling gamers to stay informed about their network's health and performance. Real-time metrics such as network speed, latency, and bandwidth usage are readily available, empowering users to identify and address potential bottlenecks or issues affecting their gaming experience. This proactive monitoring ensures that gamers are always aware of their network's performance and can take appropriate actions to optimize it.Enhanced Security and ProtectionIn addition to its performance-enhancing features, the WTFast client integration strongly emphasizes network security and protection. With the rise of cyber threats targeting gamers, the router includes robust built-in security measures to safeguard sensitive data and protect against possible hacking attempts. This integration ensures additional security and encryption for gamers using Mercku M6a Series mesh Wi-Fi routers.Mercku's gaming-focused integration with WTFast GPN sets a new standard for optimizing network performance and ensuring an exceptional gaming experience. Embrace the future of gaming with Mercku's M6a Series with WTFast support to elevate a gamers gaming experience to new heights.To learn more about the WTFast Integration, download Mercku x WTFast WhitepaperAbout Mercku:Founded in 2017 in Waterloo, Canada, Mercku is revolutionizing the foundation for wireless sensing and smart homes. Built on decades of design and engineering expertise, Mercku's founders have over 450 patents in networking technology and bring proprietary innovation to the world of connectivity. With their latest Connectivity-as-a-Service suite of hardware, software, and premium features, Mercku's relentless innovation and thought leadership will transform the IoT and wireless sensing space.To learn more, visit their website atAbout WTFast:WTFast is a technology company specializing in optimizing online gaming networks founded in Kelowna, BC, Canada. With state-of-the-art optimization tools and advanced routing algorithms, WTFast reduces latency and packet loss for multiplayer games and other real-time, latency-sensitive applications for both consumers and businesses.To learn more, visit their website at

