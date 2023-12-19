President Believes New Polish Government To Lift Border Blockade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed hope that Poland's new government will unblock the border.

The relevant statement was made by the Head of State during his end-of-year press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I believe the new government will lift all the blockade, which is artificial. We are ready [to ensure] that people in Poland do not lose anything, but the grain issue cannot be politicized,” Zelensky stressed.

According to the President of Ukraine, Poland suffered financial losses due to the border blockade, as Ukraine built a rail corridor via Moldova and Romania.

“We have built a corridor via the Black Sea, and there have been fewer exports via Poland. Did we want this? No,” the Head of State emphasized.

The President of Ukraine mentioned that he had had a conversation with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk in that regard.

“I really believe that we will balance everything,” Zelensky added.

A reminder that, on December 18, 2023, Polish carriers resumed protests at the border with Ukraine. Polish farmers also joined them with their own demands, such as a ban on sugar imports from Ukraine, immediate direct payments to farmers, monetary compensation for corn producers, etc.