Gold Nike Air Jordan 3s raise USD50,800 for homeless shelter in surprise auction

(MENAFN) In an unexpected turn of events, a pair of rare, gold Nike Air Jordan 3s, originally designed for filmmaker Spike Lee, brought in an impressive USD50,800 at a Sotheby's auction. The sneakers had been anonymously donated to the Oregon shelter, the Portland Rescue Mission, where they were discovered by James Free, a formerly homeless man participating in the shelter's long-term program. The auction exceeded expectations, more than doubling the high end of the predicted sale price.



Erin Holcomb, Director of Staff Ministries at the Portland Rescue Mission, described the excitement as staff members watched the live auction unfold. The generous proceeds from the sneaker sale will go directly to supporting the mission's efforts in aiding individuals struggling with homelessness, hunger, and addiction since its establishment in 1949.



The sneakers were part of a limited custom release for Spike Lee by Nike designer Tinker Hatfield in 2019. Although they weren't Lee's personal pair, the donated shoes were among the few created for him to share with his close associates. The unexpected windfall has been a cause for celebration within the organization, emphasizing the positive impact and generosity that can stem from unexpected donations. James Free, who found the sneakers while sorting through donations, expressed his joy at being a part of the uplifting story and his appreciation for the Portland Rescue Mission in a news release.

