Google reaches USD700M settlement in antitrust case over Android app store practices

(MENAFN) Google has reached a settlement to pay USD700 million and implement several concessions to resolve allegations of stifling competition against its Android app store. While the settlement with state attorneys general was initially announced in September, the terms were disclosed recently in documents filed in San Francisco federal court. This comes in the wake of a federal court jury's recent decision that criticized Google for deploying anticompetitive tactics in its Play Store for Android apps.



As part of the settlement with the states, Google will pay USD630 million to compensate U.S. consumers affected by a payment processing system that allegedly inflated prices for digital transactions within apps downloaded from the Play Store. Similar to Apple's App Store, Google collects commissions ranging from 15 percent to 30 percent on in-app purchases. State attorneys general argued that these fees led to higher prices, as they limited the presence of an open market for payment processing, resulting in billions of dollars in annual profits for Google.



Consumers eligible for compensation, totaling USD630 million, will be automatically notified about various options for receiving their share of the fund. An additional USD70 million from the pre-trial settlement will cover penalties and other costs imposed on Google by the states.



In addition to the financial settlement, Google has agreed to implement changes to make it easier for consumers to download and install Android apps from alternative sources, not limited to its Play Store, over the next five years. The company will also reduce the issuance of security warnings, commonly known as "scare screens," when users opt for alternative app sources, contributing to a more open and competitive app marketplace.



The settlement marks a significant development in the ongoing scrutiny of tech giants for antitrust practices, and it underscores the broader regulatory efforts aimed at fostering competition and consumer choice in the digital marketplace.

