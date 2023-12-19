US Steel enters controversial takeover agreement with Japan's Nippon Steel in landmark USD14.9 billion deal

(MENAFN) In a significant development, United States Steel, an iconic symbol of American industrialization and once the largest corporation globally, has entered into a controversial takeover agreement with Japan's Nippon Steel in a landmark USD14.9 billion deal. The announcement, made on Monday, revealed that Nippon Steel will acquire United States Steel at USD55 in cash per share, amounting to approximately USD14.1 billion. Additionally, Nippon Steel will assume approximately USD800 million in debt as part of the transaction. While the deal is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2024, it is contingent upon approvals from shareholders and government authorities.



This acquisition, marking a 40 percent premium to United States Steel's stock price before the announcement, has raised concerns and garnered opposition from lawmakers across party lines in Washington. The takeover offer significantly surpasses a rejected bid from domestic rival Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in July, with the purchase price reflecting a 57 percent increase.



Despite the impending change in ownership, United States Steel has affirmed its commitment to keeping its headquarters in Pittsburgh after the sale concludes. However, it will operate as a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Nippon Steel, signaling a shift in the dynamics of the American steel industry.



The controversial nature of the acquisition has spurred strong reactions from political figures, including Senator John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat, who described the sale to a foreign buyer as "absolutely outrageous" and vowed to do everything possible to block it.



Fetterman emphasized the impact on workers and the state of Pennsylvania, stating, "The acquisition of United States Steel by a foreign company is wrong for workers and wrong for Pennsylvania."



Echoing these sentiments, Senator J.D. Vance, a Republican from neighboring Ohio, expressed concern over the implications for America's defense industrial base, characterizing the auctioning off of a critical piece to foreigners as a threat to national security. Vance pledged to oppose the takeover in the coming months, emphasizing the significance of maintaining control over essential elements of the country's industrial and defense capabilities.



As the controversial deal unfolds, it brings to the forefront broader discussions about the intersection of economic interests, national security, and the evolving landscape of global corporate ownership. The implications of the acquisition will likely reverberate in the political and economic spheres, shaping the discourse around the future of American industrial icons and their place in the international business landscape.





