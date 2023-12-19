World University Of Design (WUD) Invites Applications For Admissions 2024

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi NCR, India The World University of Design (WUD) is currently accepting online applications from candidates eager to secure admission to its diverse undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the academic year 2024. WUD's offerings span a broad range of disciplines, including Fashion, Product, Interior, Transportation, Graphic Communication, Animation, Film & Video, Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Architecture, and Management. Dedicated to providing a comprehensive educational experience, the university is committed to nurturing the growth of aspiring students in these dynamic fields.



For the upcoming academic session, they have streamlined the application process by making the necessary forms easily accessible on its official website. The WUD Design Aptitude Test (WUDAT 2024) is scheduled for Sunday, January 28th, 2024, and is applicable for almost 30 programs across various disciplines. This design aptitude-based proctored online entrance exam allows candidates to conveniently take the test from the comfort of their homes using laptops. The two-hour examination covers sections with multiple-choice questions in Logical Reasoning, Verbal Reasoning, General Knowledge, and a Drawing-based section.





As part of the admission process, the university administers the Design Aptitude Test (DAT), Art Aptitude Test (AAT), and General Aptitude Test (GAT) to assess aspirants' aptitude for creative education and shortlist candidates. The WUDAT exam is a crucial part of this rigorous selection process.





WUD also accepts CUET scores for admission into specific degree programs, including BVA in Creative Painting, BVA in Digital Drawing & Illustrations, BPA in Dance, BPA in Music, BBA in Design Strategy & Management, and BBA in Fashion Business Management. Additionally, WUD also share a result partnership with IIT Bombay that holds the national level UCEED & CEED exams. Scores of UCEED and CEED are also accepted for admission into B.Des and M.Des degree programs.





Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the Vice-Chancellor of World University of Design, expressing enthusiasm for the incoming batch of students, said, ''WUDAT has emerged as the gateway for making a successful career in Art, Architecture or Design. Every year thousands of aspiring designers and creative minds appear in WUDAT entrance exam to fulfil their dream of getting quality education. Due to our limited intake, we at WUD follow a very strict admission process. Shortlisted students from entrance exam are required to qualify the second round i.e., interview-cum-portfolio round. Based on student's performance in both the rounds then provisional admission offers are made to select few students.''





Application forms have been made available since November 1, 2023, and the deadline for submission is January 26, 2024. Interested applicants can retrieve the form and register using the following link:

The World University of Design (WUD), founded in 2018, is a prominent institution located in Sonipat, Haryana. It is among India's leading emerging universities, holding a QS I-Gauge Platinum Rating in Design education and an A+ Grade in Outcome-Based Education by World Institutional Ranking. Dedicated to creative education, WUD has the largest portfolio of design courses in India. It offers a diverse range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in fields like Architecture, Design, Fashion, Communication, Visual Arts, Performing Arts, and Management.





Committed to sustainability and making a positive global impact, WUD fosters a dynamic learning environment that promotes hands-on education, fostering student excellence with state-of-the-art facilities and numerous award-winning projects. The university prioritizes research and innovation and has established international collaborations and exchange programs to provide students with a global perspective. With a focus on industry partnerships, internships, and industry-relevant faculty, WUD prepares students for successful careers in the design industry, aiming to become a center of excellence in creative education in India.





