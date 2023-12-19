ORIGIN Has Swept Across Twelve Language Regions Around The World. How Does Blockchain Technology Change The World?

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) With rigorous design and cutting-edge technology, ORIGIN ecosystem planning presents a comprehensive development blueprint for society to adapt to changing market demands and technological innovations. In the flow entry stage, the algorithm-driven non-stable currency LGNS was successfully issued through a bond sales strategy. Users can gain high benefits by participating in staking LGNS. At the ecosystem entrance stage, the privacy stablecoin A was destroyed and issued through the minting of LGNS, and the A pay anonymous payment system was created, providing users with a safe and private payment environment. In the ecosystem implementation stage, ORIGIN will introduce innovative technologies into the intelligent AI Yuanverse city and financial fields, enhance the CB side user experience through the Web 3.0 privacy social platform, and form a comprehensive, sustainable, diversified financial system.







ORIGIN's goal is to establish an all-round, multi-level, interconnected digital financial ecosystem, provide innovative solutions, and promote the development and progress of the cryptocurrency industry. The goal plan is completed through innovative theoretical foundations, advanced technical support, and a complete ecosystem layout. ORIGIN has a three-step strategy, as follows: Ecosystem layout 1.0 mainly includes anonymous privacy stablecoin minting protocol and bond sales strategy discovery algorithm-driven non-stable currency LGNS; ecosystem layout 2.0 includes privacy public chain, cross-chain transactions, decentralization Centralized exchange, lending agreement, decentralized gateway banking agreement, currency deposit management agreement (annualized rate of return 12%);

Ecosystem layout 3.0 includes Metaverse Earth, Wbe3.0 privacy social (SocialFi), comprehensive application implementation of privacy stablecoins, and global AI digital exchange.







Through ecosystem strategic layout, ORIGIN Privacy Contract Universe came into being. Then, the financial facility system with blockchain as the underlying layer is critical. Any financial system has two core components: underlying and derivative. The underlying components exist in the real world: stocks, bonds, commodities, etc. A derivative is a contract that derives value from the performance of the underlying security.

ORIGIN will carry out a new transformation for each critical layer of DeFi, starting from the underlying consensus, upper application layer, ecosystem layer, and other components, providing users with new tools with scalability, ease of use, and liquidity potential. From the initial algorithm to the development of upper-level financial Lego, it supports the vast financial system contract universe in the new era of the future.