(MENAFN) In a recent development, Kenyan lawmakers greenlit a controversial plan to dispatch 1,000 police officers to Haiti, ostensibly to address rampant gang violence and restore law and order.



The initiative is part of the United Nation-backed Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti, sanctioned through Security Council resolution 2699 (2023) for an initial 12-month period.



However, beneath the surface, this move is raising eyebrows as it unfolds as part of a larger pattern of proxy colonialism, with the West orchestrating Kenya's involvement in a mission ostensibly for the benefit of Haiti.



The genesis of Haiti's current turmoil can be traced back to the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021, marking a nadir in the country's already tumultuous history since gaining independence in 1804. As the first black nation to free itself from slavery and imperial subjugation, Haiti's legacy has been eclipsed by violence, chaos, and political instability. Once a symbol of black resistance and triumph, the nation now grapples with a staggering homicide rate, rendering life expectancy "conditionally renewable every 24 hours." Moreover, Haiti's challenges are compounded by frequent natural disasters, painting a bleak picture of the country's plight.



The decision for Kenya to lead the multinational security force in Haiti, orchestrated at the behest of the United States, prompts critical examination. It raises questions about the true motives behind this intervention and the dynamics of power and influence at play in the global geopolitical arena. This article delves into the historical context of Haiti's struggles, the implications of proxy colonialism in the form of foreign-led security missions, and the potential consequences for the sovereignty and self-determination of nations in the Global South. As Kenya steps into this role, it becomes crucial to scrutinize the layers of this complex geopolitical maneuver and its ramifications for both Haiti and the broader landscape of international relations.





