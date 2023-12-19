Kazakhstan, China To Jointly Build Automobile Industrial Park

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 19. Kazakhstan's Astana Motors LLP and Chinese automobile manufacturing company Chery International Co., Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony took place following the visit of Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar to the city of Hefei (China).

The document provides for the development of strategic cooperation between the above-mentioned enterprises of Kazakhstan and China in the field of joint construction of an automobile industrial park in the Almaty Industrial Zone.

In addition, the Kazakh delegation visited and got acquainted with the main activities of the production bases of one of the largest Chinese automotive companies, JAC Group (JAC Xinggang) and JAC NIO, as well as the Economic and Technological Development Zone of Hefei and the Chinese energy company Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

In 2022, Kazakhstan's trade turnover with China amounted to $24.1 billion, which is 34.1 percent more than a year earlier.

Exports from Kazakhstan increased over the year by 34.7 percent, to $13.2 billion. The share of Kazakhstan's exports to China accounted for a significant 15.6 percent of the country's total trade turnover.

Imports from China to Kazakhstan grew by 33.5 percent over the year, to $11 billion. China's share in the structure of imports from the Republic of Kazakhstan amounted to 21.9 percent.