Uzbekistan's Humo Air Expanding Flight Operations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 18. Uzbekistan's Humo Air lowcoster has started operating flights from the Uzbek capital of Tashkent to other regions, Trend reports.

Humo Air said the first flights from Tashkent to Nukus, Karshi, Samarkand and Urgench took place on December 15 of 2023.

Furthermore, the airline will soon start operating flights to the Uzbek regions of Navoi, Termez, Bukhara and Ferghana.

Humo Air also plans to launch international flights to cities such as Almaty, Istanbul, and Dubai in 2024.

The Swiss ValleyRoad Capital S.A. bought a 100 percent of Humo Air's share for 27.2 billion soums ($2.2 million) at the end of 2022.

Humo Air LLC was established based on the property of the SUE "Airline of Special Air Operations" in 2020. The authorized capital of Humo Air LLC includes 43 An-2 airplanes, aircraft engines, flight simulators, and other properties.