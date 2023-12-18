Gluten-Free Products Market To Reach USD 15.1 Billion By 2032; Growing Demand For Gluten-Related Dietary Preferences To Propel Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gluten-free products market size from USD 6.5 billion in 2022 to USD 15.1 billion in 10 years. The increasing intolerance towards gluten products drives the market's growth. North America region emerged as the largest global gluten-free products market, with a 38.9% market revenue share in 2022.

Newark, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 6.5 billion gluten-free products market will reach USD 15.1 billion by 2032. The industry was able to advance due to the rise in the prevalence of celiac disease and related illnesses, lifestyle disorders, and consumer shifts towards a healthy and balanced diet. The global market for gluten-free products is expected to rise in value due to rising consumer expenditure on healthy food and increasing awareness of gluten intolerance. Furthermore, both large and small retailers are beginning to carry gluten-free products. The target market is expected to expand more favourably due to these products' easy accessibility. Demand for products is anticipated to be driven by the increased incidence of disorders like celiac and others brought on by unhealthy lifestyles. The market is anticipated to expand due to efforts to prevent conditions like heart disease, diabetes, obesity, chronic pulmonary disease, and metabolic syndrome. The demand for gluten-free products skyrocketed with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This spike can be linked to consumers' growing concerns about their health and well-being. The epidemic has raised consumer curiosity about how goods perform nutritionally.



Key Insights on

North America will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Since a considerable section of the populace is already aware of the advantages of gluten-free products, North America is predicted to account for the largest sales share. Spending in this area is increasing for products that promote health. These things are also freely accessible locally and online in this area. Furthermore, celiac disease is becoming more common and affecting more people in this area. Up to 83 per cent of Americans with celiac disease are either undiagnosed or incorrectly diagnosed with other conditions, according to multiple research papers. Furthermore, up to 6% of Americans suffer from non-celiac gluten sensitivity. Each variable is expected to contribute positively to the industry's expansion.



The bakery products segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.23 billion.



The bakery products segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.23 billion. Due to their growing popularity among millennia and Generation Z, there is a rapid increase in demand for gluten-free bakery foods, including cakes, bread, rolls and buns, cookies and biscuits, dough and ready mixes, doughnuts, muffins, cupcakes, and others. The increase in bread product consumption is also a result of population expansion.



The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.82 billion.



The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.82 billion. This is because it provides easy access to a wide range of gluten-free goods under one roof. Owing to this, customers can choose from a wide variety of products.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: The increasing incidence of celiac disease



Since gluten-free products aid in the treatment of both illnesses, it is projected that the global market for gluten-free products will see growth due to the rising prevalence of IBS and celiac disease. In poorer nations, celiac disease is being identified at a faster pace owing to the advancement of simpler diagnostic techniques. The global market for gluten-free products is expected to rise in value due to rising consumer expenditure on healthy food and increasing awareness of gluten intolerance. Furthermore, both large and small retailers are beginning to carry gluten-free products. The target market is expected to expand more favourably due to these products' easy accessibility.



Restraint: Lack of adequate dietary fibres



Despite the many health benefits associated with a gluten-free diet, the public, gravitating towards this diet, only sometimes believes that a gluten-free diet is healthier. Gluten-free flours can be extremely refined, poor in fibre, and have a high glycemic index (GI) when used to manufacture gluten-free items like breads, spaghetti, pizza, and other baked goods. Fats and sugar are occasionally added to gluten-free components or flours to mimic traditional gluten-containing products' taste, texture, and feel. This can have negative health effects on people. Because gluten-free foods are frequently prepared with low-fibre refined flour and starches, such as white rice flour, tapioca starch, and corn starch, many people following a gluten-free diet are switching to low-fibre diets.



Opportunity: Use of microencapsulation to improve the shelf life of gluten-free food



Gluten proteins control and hold onto moisture in traditional gluten-containing foods and food items, giving them a considerable shelf life. To meet the growing demands of end users worldwide, items that are made gluten-free typically have a shorter shelf life and, most of the time, lose their appealing texture. Moreover, producing a range of gluten-free products to improve moisture retention and shelf life is challenging for major companies. To achieve the intended shelf-life, they thus need ongoing research and development and the integration of newer technology. Microencapsulation is one such modern technology that can help producers reach the objective of extending the texture and shelf life of their gluten-free goods. The same technology has been utilised to extend the shelf life of frozen and refrigerated dough and overcome the cardboard consistency of rising crust pizza and refrigerated pizza. Scoop and bake frozen biscuit dough, as well as frozen muffins.



Challenges: Formulation challenges



When producing gluten-free goods, the producer must identify and procure substitute binding agents for the ingredients and guarantee that the product meets consumer expectations for cost, shelf life, taste, texture, and nutritional value. End users are reluctant to switch to a gluten-free diet because there are variations between the original and gluten-free products. Therefore, manufacturers must ensure the products are as identical as possible, which lessens end consumers' resistance.



Some of the major players operating in the gluten-free products market are:



● General Mills, Inc.

● Koninklijke Wessanen N.V

● ConAgra Brands, Inc.

● THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC

● VALEO FOODS GROUP LTD

● Freedom Foods Group Limited.

● Kellogg Company

● MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC

● Quinoa Corporation

● THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product:



● Dairy/ Dairy Alternatives

● Condiments, Seasonings, Spreads

● Prepared Foods

● Bakery Products

● Meats/ Meats Alternatives

● Desserts & Ice Creams

● Pasta and Rice

● Others



By Distribution Channel:



● Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

● Online

● Convenience Stores

● Specialty Stores

● Others



