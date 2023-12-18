58 Pilots Graduated From Emirates Flight Training Academy

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dubai: Fifty-eight new cadet pilots have been graduated from Emirates Flight Training Academy (EFTA) recently, after months of rigorous training – on the ground and in the skies. With the fourth graduation, EFTA has transformed 162 fresh cadets to become highly skilled aviators for Emirates and the aviation industry.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates Airline AND Group presented certificates and welcomed the cadets into the world of aviation.



The graduates completed approximately 113 weeks of training with over 1,100 hours of ground-based and 270 hours of flight training. Two cadets, Ibrahim Al Blooshi and Mayed Mohammed, were lauded for their exceptional achievements and Nouf Hassan was announced as the most diligent cadet.



According to Boeing, the global pilot shortage is set to remain a challenge for airlines worldwide. The aircraft manufacturer predicts demand for 649,000 new commercial airline pilots between 2023–2042.

Located in Dubai South, the Emirates Flight Training Academy was launched by Emirates in 2017 to train UAE nationals and international students to become pilots. EFTA currently has over 300 cadets learning at the academy.



The Academy combines cutting-edge learning technologies and a modern fleet of 27 training aircraft to train cadets with no previous knowledge of flying. EFTA's state-of-the-art facility, which is equal to 200 football fields, has 36 modern classrooms, 6 full motion flight simulators, an independent Air Traffic Control Tower, and a dedicated 1,800m runway.

