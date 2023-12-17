Infobip unveils AI Hub for AI-driven conversational customer experiences

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire)



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2023 - Global cloud communications platform Infobip has launched AI Hub, a comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI) overhaul of its platform to help businesses create seamless end-to-end conversational experiences across the whole customer journey.Integrating advanced analytics, AI, and generative AI features with Infobip's core Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) portfolio, AI Hub supports digital transformation. It enables businesses and brands to build end-to-end conversational customer journeys, enhancing customer engagement whether for marketing, sales or support and driving business growth with minimal effort and no coding knowledge.In launching Infobip AI Hub, the global cloud communications platform collaborated with Microsoft to develop new ways of integrating generative AI within its customer engagement suite and offer even more conversational experiences to consumers. Infobip integrated OpenAI's ChatGPT model through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service into its Infobip AI Hub to help ensure that Infobip-used language models are secure, isolated from the outside world and no end customers' data is exposed to potential security threats.Enhancing Infobip's global communications platform, AI Hub enables organizations to create tailored customer experiences with the help of generative AI and advanced analytics to drive conversational transformation for their customers. Brands can build journeys across the full range of customer experiences, whether for support, marketing, or sales.With Infobip AI Hub businesses can, for instance:Businesses and brands can use AI Hub as a full stack or component products to complement other tools, such as Salesforce, HubSpot, and more. The launch supports Infobip's strategy of becoming a conversational ecosystem that enables digital transformation in the conversational age. Infobip recently helped digital insurance business LAQO create 24/7 customer support through a GPT-enabled chatbot providing fast, accessible, and personalized responses to customer queries. The chatbot frees customer agents time to focus on more complex issues and offers scalable customer service., said: "The customer journey is evolving from a fragmented experience across multiple channels to a conversational experience in one place. Cloud infrastructure, conversational chat apps and generative AI now allow conversations between businesses and consumers, enriching customer experiences and consolidating disparate customer journeys into one seamless experience. To facilitate this transition, we have launched AI Hub, which provides an end-to-end platform across the full customer journey integrating and upgrading current Infobip SaaS solutions with AI and connecting marketing, with sales and support".In September 2023, Infobip was recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision in the first Magic QuadrantTM for the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market.--br-/>#Infobip #AIThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Infobip Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 75+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.