Portugal Takes On Housing Shortage With Rental Reforms

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Portugal is tackling its housing crisis by potentially removing over a third of short-term rental units from the market.



The socialist government has focused on short-term rentals, particularly in Lisbon, where housing is scarce and prices are high.



They believe these rentals contribute to the housing shortage. Recently, short-term rental owners were required to prove their units were in use.



Without evidence, their licenses faced cancellation. This strict measure aimed to ensure rentals serve their intended purpose.



The deadline for submission was extended due to technical issues with the government's website.







Out of 120,719 registered rentals, 45,747 owners failed to provide the necessary documentation.



This failure could lead to a significant reduction in short-term rentals. However, owners renting less than 120 days a year were exempt from this rule.



Eduardo Miranda, from the Short-Term Rental Association, expressed concerns about the fairness of the process.



He highlighted that foreign owners and older individuals lacking proper documentation were disproportionately affected.



Miranda hopes the government will consider these issues before making final decisions on license cancellations.



Earlier this year, the government introduced measures to combat the housing crisis.



This included speeding up construction licenses, banning new short-term rentals in certain cities, and ending the golden visa program.



These steps indicate a broader strategy to stabiliz the housing market.



Portugal's approach to solving its housing crisis through rental regulations is an important step.



However, balancing market regulation with fairness to owners and tenants is crucial.



For more in-depth analysis and updates on Portugal's housing policies and their impact, refer to news sources and policy analyses.

