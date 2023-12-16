Enemy Sending Reserves Of Assault Battalions To Kupiansk Sector Military Spokesperson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy is conducting active assaults to capture Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region - an important logistics center that can serve as a foothold for an offensive westward, toward unoccupied Ukraine.

Volodymyr Fitio, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

He noted that the enemy was now sending reserves of assault battalions to the area to compensate for losses.

According to him, enemy losses there are quite serious.

"In particular, 258 Russians were eliminated and 14 pieces of enemy military equipment were destroyed, including three tanks. The day before yesterday, on December 14, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed nine tanks and ten IFVs," Fitio said.

He specified that the enemy was actively using both equipment and manpower for the offensive.

Russians continue active infantry attacks, artillery shelling in Tavria sector - Tarnavskyi

"Of course, equipment is more protected, but human resources do not play any role for them. They throw their people for assaults, reconnaissance by fire and simply 'meat assaults'," Fitio added.

He noted that the entire area of responsibility of the Khortytsia grouping of troops was active, with the enemy attempting to attack everywhere. Five enemy attacks were repelled on the Lyman axis, and 18 enemy attacks were repelled on the Bakhmut axis.

The spokesman noted that in the past day, the enemy launched 318 shelling attacks in these sectors. Some 109 Russian invaders were killed in action, he said.