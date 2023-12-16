Azerbaijani PM Leaves For Working Visit To Moscow (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Prime Minister
of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov left, on December 16, for
a working visit to the Russian Federation, Trend reports.
MENAFN16122023000187011040ID1107606508
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.