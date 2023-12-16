               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani PM Leaves For Working Visit To Moscow (PHOTO)


12/16/2023 6:11:14 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov left, on December 16, for a working visit to the Russian Federation, Trend reports.





MENAFN16122023000187011040ID1107606508

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search