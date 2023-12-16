Opening Ceremony Of Third Azerbaijan International Vocalists Festival Held

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Chamber and Organ Music Hall of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic named after Muslim Magomayev (Kirkha) hosted the opening of the III Azerbaijan International Festival of Vocalists organised by the State Opera and Ballet Theatre with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, The festival runs from 15 to 22 December, Azernews reports.

The author of the idea and artistic director of the festival, Honoured Artist Ramil Gasimov, who spoke at the opening ceremony, said the project is significant in further promotion of classical art with the participation of famous masters of musical culture, revealing the creative potential of young people.

The guests were presented a vocal and mugam choreographic programme "Baroque Evening". Baroque music is a bright period in the development of European academic music, approximately between 1600 - 1750, which appeared at the end of the Renaissance and preceded the music of classicism.

Baroque - the word comes from the Portuguese perola barroca - a pearl or seashell of fanciful shape; indeed, the visual arts, architecture and music of this period were characterised by highly ornate forms, complexity, opulence and dynamism. Its vivid visual effects, seething passion, and emotional intensity make it memorable and attractive.

This era gave the world imperishable musical masterpieces and great names. It was then that real orchestras appeared, opera was born, and many musical terms and concepts were developed that are still alive today.

People's Artist Gulnaz Ismayilova, Honoured Artists Farid Aliyev, Aliahmed Ibrahimov, Elnara Mammadova, Anar Mikailov, vocalist Nariman Aliyev, khanende Mirali Sarizade, ballet dancers Liana Praga, Seymur Gadiyev and Nigar Aliyeva performed in the concert programme. Directed by Honoured Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev, choreographer - Honoured Artist Yuri Lobachev.

On the first day of the festival, the State Museum of Musical Culture of Azerbaijan also hosted the conference "Classical vocal performance and its basics".

The conference was attended by Alla Bayramova, Director of the State Museum of Musical Culture of Azerbaijan, Honoured Worker of Culture; Khuraman Gasimova, world-famous opera performer, People's Artist; Sardar Farajov, Director of the Uzeyir Hajibeyli House-Museum, People's Artist, composer; Nargiz Huseynova, Head of the Additional Education Department of the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Honoured Worker of Arts; Nargiz Huseynova, Senior Lecturer of the National Vocal Department of the National Conservatoire, Honoured Artist, Honoured Worker of Arts; and Yuri Lobachev, Director of the National Conservatoire.

