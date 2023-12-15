Kuwait's Enertech Unveils UAE's First Renewable Energy-Powered Charging Platform For Electric Motorbikes At Museum Of The Future

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}



EnerTech's plan to deploy 5,000 electric delivery motorcycles across the UAE is set to reduce emissions by nearly 20,000 tonnes of CO2 per year by the end of 2026 CHRGR launched in the UAE, in partnership with Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Dalmouk Al Maktoum.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmouk Al Maktoum and Ammar Shihab, Head of Investments and Projects at EnerTech, the Kuwait-based investor in and developer of sustainability solutions, today inaugurated the UAE's first renewable energy-based delivery charging platform for electric motorbikes at Dubai's Museum of the Future.

Developed by EnerTech, the end-to-end sustainable mobility solution known as CHRGR is set to reduce the UAE's motorcycle delivery carbon emissions by 18,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, as it eyes plans to introduce 5,000 electric motorcycles to the UAE's delivery fleets over the next three years.

With its solar powered charging points, CHRGR enables a seamless process through a mobile app that directs last-mile delivery drivers to their nearest charging station, where they can locate, reserve and swap batteries to recharge on the go.

The launch marks the first of many CHRGR installations planned across the UAE, including one in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. The sustainable infrastructure project, delivered in collaboration with the Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Dalmouk Al Maktoum, aims to contribute to the

UAE's net-zero ambitions by 2050, and aligns with the National Electric Vehicle Policy, which aims to increase the share of EVs to 50% of all vehicles on the UAE's roads by 2050.

EnerTech's commitment to sustainable, climate-positive action extends to establishing manufacturing facilities for CHRGR components in the UAE to promote local industrial and manufacturing capability building.

About EnerTech:

EnerTech Holding Company is a Kuwaiti-sovereign owned investor and developer in the clean energy and sustainable infrastructure sector. Serving as an originator, investor, and developer of sustainable infrastructure projects, EnerTech's primary focus encompasses four domains: energy and water, recycling and waste management, sustainable agriculture and food security, and clean technology investments. With an extensive project portfolio, EnerTech is actively involved in projects across Latin America, Africa, the GCC, and South Asia.