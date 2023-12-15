String Of Bitcoin ETF Meetings Fails To Spark Markets

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The landscape of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (Bitcoin ETFs) has witnessed a significant shift. Key issuers of these funds have been actively engaging with the SEC. Although that signals a possible breakthrough in their approval process, it hasn't rekindled bullish market momentum.

This December, notable ETF analysts reported a series of meetings between four major Bitcoin ETF issuers and the SEC . This surge in dialogues suggests that the finalization of these products is closer than ever, with approval odds seemingly on the rise.

BlackRock, a leading name in the industry, has been particularly proactive. Their recent meeting on December 12 marked their third discussion with federal regulators in just a few weeks. This move underscores their commitment to driving forward their Bitcoin ETF initiative. But BlackRock is not alone in this pursuit. Other key players, including Grayscale, Franklin, and Fidelity, have also held their discussions with the SEC in the past week.

BlackRock has taken significant steps in revising its spot Bitcoin ETF application . The firm's strategic modifications aim to broaden participation, especially from large banks. By introducing new shares based on cash rather than solely on crypto assets, BlackRock is making its ETF more accessible and appealing to traditional financial institutions.

The SEC's decision on BlackRock's application is eagerly anticipated, with a decision due by January 15. The final deadline for this process is March 15, marking a crucial period for the Bitcoin ETF landscape.

ETF analysts have been closely monitoring these developments. Seyffart notes that the Division of Trading and Markets and the Division of Corporate Finance were present in these discussions. This involvement from key divisions is a crucial aspect in the decision-making process for the Bitcoin ETF applications.

Another ETF expert, Eric Balchunas, humorously compared the SEC's busy schedule to“Santa's elves.” He highlighted the significance of BlackRock's third meeting, pointing out the high stakes and the industry's anticipation of the SEC's response.

An interesting point raised during these developments pertains to the involvement of market makers . Balchunas questioned why these critical players are not more involved in the discussions, hinting at the potential value they could add to the conversation.

The implications of ETF approval are vast. Seyffart commented on the potential influx of funds into BTC following an ETF approval. While there's speculation about $100 billion flowing into BTC, Seyffart believes this to be an overestimation.

Drawing parallels with the U.S. gold ETFs, which have accumulated about $95 billion in assets since 2004, he suggests that such a high inflow for Bitcoin ETFs would be an unprecedented success.

As the market hangs in the balance, awaiting the SEC's decision, crypto price momentum remains undecided. The anticipation has led to price stagnation, reflecting the market's dependency on regulatory movements.