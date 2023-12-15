Google Trends 2023: Most Searched For Swiss Personalities

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Remo Forrer bewegte die Schweiz in diesem Jahr am meisten: Google Trends 2023 (original)



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

Français (fr) Le chanteur Remo Forrer a captivé les Suisses en 2023

Each year, Google publishes a list of search entries showing which terms have been googled the most. A list of Swiss personalities have seen an especially strong increase in search interest compared to 2022.

Top ten Swiss personalitiesRemo ForrerYann SommerStan WawrinkaAlain BersetSergio ErmottiFinn CanonicaMeret SchneiderLoïc MeillardDominic StrickerJasmine Flury End of insertionSinger and athletes grab most attention

At the top of this list is Remo Forrer, a young singer whose career really took off when he reached the final of the Eurovision Song Contest. The next top sports are grabbed by two athletes: the Swiss national football goalie Yann Sommer and tennis player Stan Wawrinka.

After six months at FC Bayern Munich, goalkeeper Yann Sommer moved to Inter Milan in August. Keystone / Tom Weller

Sommer likely owes his position to his move from football club Bayern Munich to Inter Milan. Wawrinka fought his way back onto the world tennis court this year despite a serious foot injury.

The 38-year-old Stan Wawrinka is slowly approaching the end of his career. However, he still generated a lot of interest online this year. Keystone / Adam Vaughan

Retiring and returning faces

Interest in politics and business also peaked user interest: Alain Berset, retiring federal councillor and interior minister, who captured attention after taking part at the Zurich gay pride“Street Parade”, took fourth place - thanks to a bright red feather boa accessory. This put Berset ahead of Sergio Ermotti.

He announced his resignation as federal councillor in June. Despite this, or perhaps because of it, he did not miss the opportunity to attend the Street Parade in Zurich . Keystone/severin Bigler

Ermotti took over as CEO of Credit Suisse and UBS in April of this year following the bank merger. Ermotti, originally from canton Ticino, was already CEO of the Swiss bank between 2011 and 2020.

The takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS put a global spotlight on Switzerland earlier this year. Sergio Ermotti has been at the helm of the merged bank since April. © Keystone / Ennio Leanza

Only two women in the top ten

Only two women made the google top ten searched Swiss personalities. Meret Schneider is listed at place seven and Jasmine Flury taking the tenth spot. Despite her growing popularity, Meret Schneider failed to make it to the House of Representatives as a member of the Green Party this past election. She had made it into parliament with the green wave four years prior, but this term she fell short by 671 votes.

Four years ago, Meret Schneider made it into parliament with the green wave, but this term she fell short by 671 votes. © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Ski champion Jasmine Flury found success on the slopes and in the search engine. The Davos native won the World Championship gold medal in the downhill race in February, launching herself not only into Swiss sporting history but also into the top ten Google Trends.

2023 was successful for ski racer Jasmine Flury. Keystone / Expa/johann Groder

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .