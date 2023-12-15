Who Was Pedro Henrique? Brazilian Gospel Singer Dies Due To Heart Attack While Performing -Watch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pedro Henrique, a Brazilian musician, died after fainting onstage during a concert on December 13. He was 30. Henrique was performing at a private event in Fiera de Santana when he had what medics suspect to be a heart attack, according to CNN Brazil. However, no official cause of death has been disclosed.



Todah Music, Henrique's record company, stated his passing. "Pedro was a happy young man, a friend to everyone," the group said on Instagram in Portuguese.

"You are the only child. A loving spouse and a devoted parent. No preacher or Christian in Brazil would tell you otherwise: Pedro is simple, he is a believer! What a lovely grin! What a lovely gesture! What a sound! The sort of folks you want to be around!"



Pedro was in Feira de Santana, Bahia, to attend a private event hosted by influencer Lôise Abreu. The concert was streamed live on social media platforms. The influencer shared a clip of Henrique's performance on her Instagram only minutes before he fainted onstage.

A video of the tragic moment showed Henrique interacting with the audience as he approached the front of the stage, before he suddenly collapsed on his back, shocking his band members and the crowd.

Henrique had joked with a buddy hours before his tragic performance that he sought recognition because he was weary.“I'm tired, I'm tired,” he said.“That why I want fame. I'm tired.”

People who were at the event quickly ran to help Henrique, who was then taken to a nearby clinic, where he was declared dead. Suilan Barreto, the Brazilian singer's wife, and their 2-month-old baby Zoe survive him.