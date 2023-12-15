Construction Of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway To Begin Soon - Kyrgyz President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 15. The construction of the "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" railway will commence in the near future, Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Zhaparov said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the second People's Kurultai, a large national gathering encompassing citizens, local communities, self-government bodies, and state authorities.

Zhaparov mentioned the continuation of a pilot project aiming to transit freight containers by railways from China to Afghanistan via Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Additionally, he highlighted the consideration of launching a pilot container train along an Iran-Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan route.

The president emphasized that these initiatives and ongoing projects would enable Kyrgyzstan to elevate its transportation and logistics connectivity with the rest of the world.

The proposed China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is envisioned as a 454-kilometer rail link aimed at integrating the railway networks of these three countries.

The second People's Kurultai, attended by President Sadyr Zhaparov, Speaker of the Parliament Nurlanbek Shakiev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov, cabinet members, government and municipal officials, and the public sector, is underway in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek.

