Construction Of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway To Begin Soon - Kyrgyz President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 15. The
construction of the "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" railway will
commence in the near future, Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Zhaparov
said, Trend reports.
He made the statement during the second People's Kurultai, a
large national gathering encompassing citizens, local communities,
self-government bodies, and state authorities.
Zhaparov mentioned the continuation of a pilot project aiming to
transit freight containers by railways from China to Afghanistan
via Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Additionally, he highlighted the
consideration of launching a pilot container train along an
Iran-Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan route.
The president emphasized that these initiatives and ongoing
projects would enable Kyrgyzstan to elevate its transportation and
logistics connectivity with the rest of the world.
The proposed China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is envisioned
as a 454-kilometer rail link aimed at integrating the railway
networks of these three countries.
The second People's Kurultai, attended by President Sadyr
Zhaparov, Speaker of the Parliament Nurlanbek Shakiev, Chairman of
the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov, cabinet members,
government and municipal officials, and the public sector, is
underway in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek.
