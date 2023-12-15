Khushi Kapoor: I Had Janhvi’S Support During The Shoot Of My First Film

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late legendary actress Sridevi, has made her acting debut with teen musical drama 'The Archies'. She opened up about the shooting experience of her first project, adding how she got the support from her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor.

Khushi graced the stage of quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15', along with the director Zoya Akhtar and other star cast Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda.

Megastar and host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Khushi, Vedang and Dot to the hot sofa.

In a conversation, Big B said:“Ladies and gentlemen, let me tell you that Khushi is Sridevi's daughter. Khushi, I don't think acting was difficult for you because you have grown up in this environment. You are accustomed to filmmaking but still, how did you feel when you got the first offer?”

Khushi said:“I was quite nervous but my sister Janhvi visited me when we were shooting in Ooty. I had her support. She used to talk to me when I was nervous: 'Stay calm. You are supposed to be here'.”

“Janhvi spoke to me regularly so l felt relaxed. But I think as a child, I used to play with mom and dad on set. There was a familiarity but still, I felt scared. People supported us so it went smoothly,” she added.

Big B concluded:“Well done, Khushi.”

Khushi is the younger daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. Her half-brother is actor Arjun Kapoor.

