Motorcyclist Arrested For Performing Dangerous Stunts On Qatar Roads

Doha, Qatar: A motorcyclist has been apprehended for performing a dangerous motorcycle stunt, endangering his life and others.
The video, which was widely circulated on social media, shows a motorcyclist, wearing a helmet, seen standing on his two-wheeler as it drives at a certain speed.
Qatar's Ministry of Interior stated that the motorcycle had been seized and legal measures were taken against the driver.
In a video shared by the Ministry, the motorcycle was seen being seized and destroyed. It added that the traffic law has provisions for perpetrators of such violations to be jailed for a period of not less than one month and not more than three years and/or will have to pay a fine of not less than QR 10,000 and not more than QR50,000.
The Ministry has been issuing continuous warnings against traffic rules violations adding that it will not hesitate to take action such violators.
