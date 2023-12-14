Mrs India USA 2023: California’S Sheetal Doye Bags First Runner-Up Title At The Beauty Pageant

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a culmination of the annual pageant held at the opulent Royal Alberts Hotel in Fords, New Jersey, Sheetal Doye, a prominent fitness and fashion influencer hailing from California, clinched the coveted first runner-up title at Mrs India USA 2023. Displaying her grace and glamour in a beautiful red evening gown, Sheetal took to Instagram to express her profound gratitude, capturing the essence of a proud moment achieved through years of unwavering commitment and hard work. The elation didn't stop there for Sheetal, as she also garnered the distinguished title of Mrs Bharat Catwalk Pro within a specific subcategory of the pageant.



The caption of her post read, "Dreams do come true! After years of hard work and dedication, this victory feels like the sweetest reward. Proud of the journey, proud of the moments that led to this achievement.' Every ounce of effort has led to this proud moment. Dreams, when nurtured with passion, truly do come to life. Here's to the sweet taste of victory and the journey that shaped it. Titled 'Mrs elite USA first runner up' and 'Mrs Bharat Catwalk Pro'."





A glimpse into her final evening gown walk revealed an undeniable stage presence, with Sheetal radiantly adorned in a lilac shimmery gown featuring a corset bodice and a daring thigh-high slit.

"Sending a heartfelt thank you to the incredible organizers of My Dream TV USA i.e. Rashmi Bedi and Janak Bedi. Your hard work and dedication have transformed dreams into reality 😊," Sheetal wrote in the caption.

Sheetal Doye's roots trace back to Gondia, Maharashtra, underscoring the remarkable journey that led her to this significant achievement. Meanwhile, the prestigious title of Mrs India USA was clinched by Sneha Nambiar of Massachusetts, adding to the roster of accomplished individuals.

In a separate highlight, the title of Miss India USA 2023 was bestowed upon Rijul Maina, a medical student hailing from Michigan. The crowning moment unfolded at the same annual pageant in New Jersey, marking a noteworthy milestone in Rijul's journey. Further, the coveted title of Miss Teen India USA found a deserving recipient in Saloni Rammohan from Pennsylvania, adding an extra layer of distinction to the pageant's diverse array of winners.

