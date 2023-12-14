Qatar Chamber To Host Islamic Chamber's GAM On Saturday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber will host the 39th Meeting of the General Assembly of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture on Saturday, December 16th, at the Sheraton Hotel, with the participation of delegations representing chambers of commerce and industry on member countries.

The meeting will be presided over by Sheikh Abdalla Saleh Kamel, Chairman of the ICCIA, while the Qatar Chamber's delegation will be led by Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of QC and First Vice-President of the Islamic Chamber.

In statements, Qatar Chamber board member, Dr. Mohamed bin Jawhar Al Mohamed said that the meeting will discuss a range of issues that focus on the development of Islamic common efforts at economic and commercial levels, promoting intra-trade.

Dr. Al Mohamed praised the role of the Islamic Chamber and its activities, which primarily aim to enhance commercial and investment cooperation between member states. The Chamber also plays a crucial role in strengthening cooperation between the private sector, contributing significantly to the increase of intra-trade among Islamic countries.

It also aims to promote the identification of nutritive products that conform to Islamic Shari'ah (halal) and approving them, including the preparation of standards for guidance, standards for issuing certificates of conformity of the nutritive product with the rulings of Islamic Shari'ah (halal) and the trademark distinguishing the certification of halal issued by the ICCIA, and accrediting the agencies that issue such certificates and licensing the use of the aforementioned trademark, and increasing the volume of inter-state trade of the products bearing the trademark distinguishing the halal certification.