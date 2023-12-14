Sudan refuses ‘misleading’ declaration from dispute mediators

(MENAFN) Sudan's foreign ministry has rebuffed a statement issued by East African regional mediators claiming that army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan agreed to an unconditional ceasefire and political dialogue to resolve the country's prolonged conflict. The rejection adds a layer of complexity to the eight-month-long deadly fighting between rival factions, which has resulted in over 12,190 casualties and the displacement of 6.6 million people, according to the United Nation.



The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an East African alliance mediating the Sudanese conflict, announced on Sunday that General Burhan committed to a ceasefire and a one-on-one meeting with the commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti). However, Sudan's foreign ministry dismissed the IGAD statement, citing inconsistencies and inaccuracies, and emphasized that the statement did not include certain notes made by the ministry.



General Hemedti expressed support for the outcomes of the IGAD summit on Monday but added that his acceptance of the proposed meeting with General Burhan was conditional. Hemedti specified that he would only attend the meeting if General Burhan did not participate in his capacity as the president of the transitional government.



This diplomatic standoff raises concerns about the prospects of a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Sudan. The rejection of the IGAD statement by Sudan's foreign ministry highlights the complexities and challenges faced by regional mediators in facilitating dialogue among the conflicting parties. The conditional nature of Hemedti's acceptance adds another layer of uncertainty, underscoring the delicate diplomatic balance required to navigate the intricacies of Sudan's political landscape. As the situation unfolds, there is growing uncertainty about the immediate prospects for a ceasefire and comprehensive political dialogue, prolonging the suffering of the Sudanese people caught in the midst of this protracted conflict.



