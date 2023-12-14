Hybrid Operating Room Market To Surpass USD 3.10 Billion By 2030 |12.6% CAGR | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hybrid operating room market is expected to grow at 12.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 3.10 Bn by 2030 from USD 1.35 Bn in 2023.

Global Hybrid Operating Room market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2029. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Hybrid Operating Room Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

The Hybrid Operating Room (OR) Market encompasses the industry involved in the development, construction, and equipping of hybrid operating rooms-a specialized medical facility that combines advanced medical imaging devices with traditional surgical equipment. Hybrid ORs are designed to facilitate complex medical procedures that require both surgical intervention and real-time imaging guidance. This market focuses on providing healthcare facilities with state-of-the-art infrastructure to enhance surgical precision, reduce invasiveness, and improve patient outcomes.

Hybrid Operating Room Market Top Key Players:

The hybrid operating room market key players include Alvo Medical, GE Healthcare, Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (Trumpf Medical System, Inc.), IMRIS Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mizuho Corporation, Siemens AG, STRYKER CORPORATION, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, and others.

Industry Developments:

02 March 2023: –Advantus Health Partners, and GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), announced an agreement of up to USD 760M over 10-years to provide GE HealthCare's Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) services to Advantus Health Partners' clients.

27 April 2023: GE HealthCare has announced the launch of Pixxoscan (gadobutrol), its macrocyclic, non-ionic Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) gadolinium-based contrast agent (GBCA).

Regional Share Analysis:

The hybrid operating room market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

Due to its developed healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and abundance of hospitals with cutting-edge surgical facilities, North America has been a significant market for hybrid operating rooms. The area also places a lot of emphasis on technological development and is a pioneer in the use of cutting-edge medical technologies. Due to rising healthcare infrastructure investments, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and an increase in the number of elderly people, Europe has experienced significant growth in the hybrid OR market. The established healthcare systems and favorable reimbursement practices in the area have also aided market expansion.

The market for hybrid operating rooms is anticipated to expand significantly in Asia Pacific because of the region's rapid economic growth, rising healthcare costs, and growing demand for complex surgical procedures. The improvement of healthcare infrastructure in nations like China and India is expected to spur regional market expansion.

Key Market Segments: Hybrid Operating Room Market

Hybrid Operating Room Market By Component, 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Angiography Systems

MRI Systems

CT Scanners

Other Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Operating Room Fixtures

Operating Tables

Operating Room Lights

Surgical Booms

Other Operating Room Fixtures

Others

Hybrid Operating Room Market By Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Cardiovascular Surgery

Neurosurgery

Thoracic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Other Applications

Hybrid Operating Room Market By End User, 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Hospital and Surgical Centers

Outpatient Surgical Centers

Other End Users

Strategic points covered in the Hybrid Operating Room market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global Hybrid Operating Room market (2023-2029).

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global Hybrid Operating Room

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global Hybrid Operating Room market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global Hybrid Operating Room market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2029).

... To be continued

Global Hybrid Operating Room: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Hybrid Operating Room.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Hybrid Operating Room Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Hybrid Operating Room market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Hybrid Operating Room Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Hybrid Operating Room market Size Forecast (2023-2029).

Continue...

