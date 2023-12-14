Sunsave, Fintechos, And Gambit Digital Honored With IBSI Award For Revolutionary Solar Subscription Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Solution enables Sunsave to become first UK solar company with embedded finance capability

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- FintechOS, in collaboration with solution partner GambIT Digital, is thrilled to announce their recent accolade, the "Best Digital Lending & Collections Implementation: Best Program Vision 2023" award, presented by the International Banking Systems Intelligence (IBSI). This recognition celebrates the innovative work accomplished in partnership with Sunsave, a trailblazer in renewable energy solutions.Project Scope and ObjectivesFounded in 2022, Sunsave is on a mission to make the power of solar accessible to all UK households, helping create a cleaner, greener Britain. The team passionately believes the best way to do this is by making the power of solar accessible to all through a simple, affordable solar panel and battery subscription service. The business has been endorsed as a Which? Trusted Trader, alongside accreditations from MCS, EPVS Gold, HIES, NAPIT, GivEnergy and TrustMark. With the solution implemented by GambIT Digital on the FintechOS platform, Sunsave now has the ability to offer finance plans authorized by the FCA.The Sunsave model offers a unique alternative to customers: a long-term subscription, with ongoing monitoring and maintenance provided through a 20-year guarantee to ensure the system's longevity. This approach addresses a critical gap in the renewable energy market, where consumers have historically faced challenges with high up-front cost, installation quality, and system aftercare.To enable the solution, Sunsave engaged FintechOS to provide an end-to-end Loan Origination/Management Platform to orchestrate many of the Finance-related aspects of its business.Solution OverviewLeveraging the capabilities of the FintechOS platform, GambIT Digital partnered with Sunsave to implement an advanced end-to-end Loan Origination/Management Platform with three key modules:- Loan Origination: A Pricing and Decision Engine with seller, customer, and underwriter user interfaces powered by an automated workflow to capture data, verify it via internal and 3rd party sources, and calculate a decision.- Loan Servicing: An Operational Ledger with workflows for billing and portfolio management and“wizard” screens to enable effective support of customers. For example, with the Ledger customers can review key information, maintain their account, or conduct actions like making overpayments or modifying their payment plan.- Collections: A workflow to facilitate recovery of late payments.With the successful launch of this solution, Sunsave became the first UK solar company with an embedded finance capability.FintechOS CEO and Co-Founder Teo Blidarus stated: "We are immensely proud to receive the IBSI Best Digital Lending & Collections Implementation: Best Program Vision 2023 award. This recognition validates our commitment to innovation in financial services. Our collaboration with Sunsave and GambIT Digital embodies our mission to simplify financial technology for all companies and exemplifies how technology can not only drive business growth but also contribute significantly to environmental sustainability."Sunsave COO and Co-Founder Ben Graves said: "We are delighted to have been awarded the IBSI Global Fintech Innovation Award for Best Program Vision in Best Digital Lending Implementation. Seventy percent of UK households would like to go solar but only 4% have installed it to date largely due to the huge upfront cost required. We are committed to removing this barrier with novel financial products supported by innovative and cutting-edge technology, with the aim of making solar accessible to all households in the UK.”GambIT Digital CEO Nicolae Rosu states: "We are honored to be part of this award-winning collaboration with FintechOS and Sunsave. Our role in implementing the lending platform was both challenging and rewarding, demonstrating our commitment to delivering innovative and effective fintech solutions. This recognition by IBSI underscores the importance of collaborations in achieving breakthroughs in the industry. We look forward to continuing our work with FintechOS and Sunsave, driving the evolution of digital lending and making a positive impact on the environment."About Sunsave:Sunsave is on a mission to make the power of solar accessible to all UK households, helping create a cleaner, greener Britain. The team passionately believes the best way to do this is by making the power of solar accessible to all through a simple, affordable solar panel and battery subscription service. The business has been endorsed as a Which? Trusted Trader, alongside accreditations from MCS, EPVS Gold, HIES, NAPIT, GivEnergy and TrustMark. Sunsave now has the ability to offer finance plans authorized by the FCA.About GambIT Digital:GambIT Digital is a team of innovative thinkers and creative problem-solvers who are working hard to provide the best fintech consulting services. There is no one-size-fits-all solution in digital transformation, hence the company's mission is to provide tailored digital gambit opportunities by leveraging breakthrough technologies, AI innovations, and domain knowledge. What we do:- Analyze & Design business processes- Implement end to end digital transformation solutions- Provide technical agilityAbout FintechOS:FintechOS is a fintech enablement platform enabling banks and insurers to free financial product management from inflexible core systems. With FintechOS financial providers can augment their existing technology with flexible, end-to-end product lifecycle management capabilities, and give their teams the ability to define, distribute, underwrite, service, and analyze financial products at speed.More than 50 customers around world, including Groupe Société Générale, Admiral Insurance Group, and Howden Group use FintechOS to modernize their products, expand into new markets and venture into new business models like embedded finance, without lengthy development projects or risky core migrations.

Medha Pal

CCgroupr

...