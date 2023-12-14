Future Electronics Invites Employees To Annual Holiday Luncheon

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, will be hosting its highly anticipated annual Holiday Luncheon for employees.



On December 20th, 2023, Future Electronics invites all employees at the Montreal Headquarters to the cafeteria for a holiday treat. The Holiday Luncheon is a beloved tradition at Future Electronics where the company's managers and executives serve lunch to their teams.



The luncheon consists of a delicious, multiple-course meal including fresh salads, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and of course, turkey. Vegan and vegetarian options will be available. The lunch will conclude with dessert options such as cake and tarts.



The Holiday Luncheon is an opportunity for friends and colleagues to gather, share a meal, and celebrate the year coming to a close. Future Electronics implemented this tradition as a way to make employees feel special, and to thank them for their hard work and dedication throughout the year.



This festive event wraps up Future Electronics' Spirit of the Holidays initiative. Throughout December, the company will be hosting a series of fun moments to give back to employees and gather food, toys, and monetary donations for those less fortunate.



Future Electronics knows their employees are their greatest asset. The company is delighted to treat them to this holiday lunch and make them all feel like family.



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics



514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

...



###

Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :...

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

