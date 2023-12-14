Sand Deposit In Azerbaijan Sells Big At Auction, Considerably Exceeding Starting Price

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. A sand deposit
was sold at auction for 20 times more than the starting price in
Azerbaijan, the State Service for Property Issues under the
Ministry of Economy said, Trend reports.
The service noted that at the auction held on November 22 for
the commissioning of the Garaoghlan sand deposit, located in the
Yevlakh district, as a result of healthy competition between
investors, the final offer exceeded the initial starting price
(42,560 manat or $25,040) by more than 20 times.
The winning investor provided a payment of 831,000 manat
($488,820) to the state budget, while the offer for the sand
deposit exceeded the starting price by 788,440 manat
($463,790).
The state budget of Azerbaijan received 115.4 million manat
($67.9 million) from the privatization of state property (an
increase of 2.4 percent) in 2022.
