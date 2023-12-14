Flydubai Wins 'Airline Of The Year'

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Dubai-based carrier flydubai was crowned 'Airline of the Year' at a regional awards night on Tuesday (Dec 12), airline chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum announced on X (formerly Twitter).

The airline won the award at the 2023 Aviator Middle East Awards, Sheikh Ahmed said in his post.

During the recent Dubai Airshow, flydubai placed its inaugural order for 30 787-9 Dreamliners, marking its first venture into wide-body aircraft.

The budget carrier was launched in 2008.



Voted by industry experts, this award honours airlines that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to passenger satisfaction, safety, innovation and operational excellence in the region. flydubai was recognised for setting industry standards by delivering exceptional inflight experiences, efficient operations, as well as contributing to enhancing the Middle East's global connectivity and driving the region's economic growth.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, commented on the award:“we are honoured to have been awarded“Airline of the Year” at the Aviator Middle East event. This award recognises our commitment to making travel more accessible across the region, providing the right product at the right time and to supporting Dubai's aviation hub. This award goes to everyone working hard at flydubai to ensure we continue to push boundaries and to our passengers and stakeholders for the trust they have in us.”

